Artisan camp held at Zoonimar

A mega awareness camp for weavers & artisans of district Srinagar was held by Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir today at Zoonimar.

A large number of Weavers and artisans of the area participated in the camp. On spot registration on GeM portal was made for about 60 weavers.

Weaver registration of Handloom mostly Pashmina and Kanishawl was also held.

Assistant Director Handloom Srinagar informed that Rs 1.83 crore was released by Handloom department Srinagar as 10 percent interest subsidy in favour of about 2250 weavers.

Rs 55 lakh was also released in favour of 110 recently registered co-op societies. The weaver community of the area were apprised of various promotional and developmental schemes launched by UT Government of J&K for welfare of weavers and artisans.