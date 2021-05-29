Arun Kumar's experience would immensely help J&K economy: JKHC

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Arun Kumar Mehta as new Chief Secretary of Union Territory of J&K.

Chairman JKHC Mushtaq A Chaya said Dr Mehta’s appointment for the top post is a welcome step and he is the right person for the job at a time when JK needed a dynamic officer for economic revival and developmental plans.

Chaya said Dr Mehta’s earlier assignment as Finance Commissioner helped JK administration in taking the union territory out of the present crisis and usher into a phase of economic development.

JKHC Chairman said J&K has witnessed repeated economic blows for the past many years and the bold and dynamic officer like Mehta would help plan short term and futuristic economic goals.

“We are hopeful that Mehta as a Chief Secretary would address pending issues of all the economic sectors in general and tourism industry in particular and make JK a fast growing model state of the country in the tourism industry,” said Chaya.

Secretary General JKHC Tariq Rashid Ghani said Mehta’s previous tenure has been of immense help to J&K’s economic sectors and they are hopeful that his experience as a Financial Commissioner will go a long way in taking the union territory to new heights.

“We assure all our support to the Chief Secretary for the upliftment of the JK’s economic sector and for the wellbeing of the people of JK.”