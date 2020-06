Aryans Group of Colleges today celebrated its 14th foundation day via digital mode.

Following the instructions imposed due to coronavirus and avoiding the social gathering, students and staff marked the celebration through video conferencing. DrAnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and staff on the day.

Kataria briefed about the journey of Aryans and thanked its stakeholders, professionals, team members for their support in past years.