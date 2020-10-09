Aryans to organize webinar on October 14

A webinar on “Empowering Youth: Empowering Jammu and Kashmir” would be organized by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh in which Dr M P Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE would be the Chief Guest and Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir would be the Guest of Honour in the Webinar. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group would preside over the webinar on October 14.

According to statement, the objective of this webinar is to encourage the students for more and more innovations.