Ashok Leyland partners with J&K govt in entrepreneurship

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on the occasion of Sambhav 2020, announced its partnership with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in the field of entrepreneurship.

In a statement the company said that India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer is committed to work with the Government to work towards achieving the Vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, under the able guidance of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj sinha.

“The objective of this partnership would be to enhance the welfare of the people of the state. The partnership aims to create an entrepreneur in every youth of Jammu & Kashmir, by offering the Small Commercial Vehicle – DOST STRONG. This will enable socio economic development driven by livelihood generation solutions for the unemployed youth of J&K between the age of 22 to 35 years,” the statement said.

Ashok Leyland will enable setting up of a Regional Automotive Centre of Excellence housed in the Government ITIs, Driver Training Institute in Srinagar, and Model Schools. These Model schools will be the Center of Excellence for other Government schools providing a holistic learning experience based on the ‘Road to School’ model which Ashok Leyland has been able to successfully implement in other states.

All these initiatives will help the government’s efforts to substantially contribute to the state’s economic development and employment opportunities gradually.