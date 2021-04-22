ASSOCHAM organises Webinar | New Industrial Package is best package, any one has got: R P Thakur

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), J&K today said that the industrial package announced for Jammu and Kashmir is the best package which any state has got till now and the amount of the package can be doubled if required.

Thakur was speaking in the webinar – ‘Meet & Greet with Ranjan Prakash Thakur’, organized by The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) – one of the oldest apex body of the country today to discuss the new Industrial policy of Jammu and Kashmir, the ASSOCHAM said in a statement here.

“This industrial package is the best package, any state has received till now. Though the amount is Rs 30,000 crores but it can be doubled if required in coming days,” said Principal Secretary I&C

“Despite being a landlocked state, I can assure that land will not be a problem for those who have good ideas for industries. Lt. Governor is very serious on the development of J&K and the new policy will be implemented in a very transparent manner,” he added.

Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu also explained the new industrial policy during the session and answered the queries of the attendees about the new Industrial Policy.

The webinar started with the welcome address of Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K council in which he presented a slideshow of the work done by the chamber in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are working closely with the UT government on the theme of ‘Elevate J&K’ for the holistic growth of Industry and trade in Jammu and Kashmir. The webinar was organized to attract investment in Jammu and Kashmir, as ASSOCHAM has a great network of more than 4.5 Lakh industry members,” said Batra. “It was encouraging to hear the principal secretary, as he rightly said that J&K is the next big investment destination.”