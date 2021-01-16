ATF price up 3%; petrol, diesel unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent – the fourth increase in two months on firming international oil prices, while petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged after hitting new highs.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by Rs 1,512.38 per kilolitre, or 2.96 per cent, to Rs 52,491.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the fourth increase in price since December 1, 2020. Rates had gone up by 7.6 per cent (Rs 3,288.38 per kl) on December 1, by 6.3 per cent (Rs 2,941.5 per kl) on December 16 and by Rs 1,817.62 (3.69 per cent) on January 1. ATF prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month based on the average price of benchmark international rate and foreign exchange rate in the preceding fortnight.

In Mumbai, ATF price on Saturday went up to Rs 50,596.02 per kl from Rs 49,083.65 per kl. Prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.