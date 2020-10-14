Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:36 AM

ATM defunct at Sirhama

UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:36 AM
Residents of Sirhama village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district have expressed concern over defunct ATM of J&K Bank.    

“The ATM is lying defunct for more than a week now, causing immense inconvenience to the customers. The ATM remains non-functional most of the time and presently it is not working for the last seven days,” a deputation of the villagers told Greater Kashmir. They said no cognizance was taken of the complaints made in this regard.    

The villagers urged the Bank authorities to restore the ATM to its function so that people will not face inconvenience.

