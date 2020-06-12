Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Govt constitutes Task Force on reforms for growth

The Government has constituted a Task Force on Reforms for Growth, comprising senior officers, for implementation of the initiatives, schemes and relief measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order issued here today by the government in this regard has accorded sanction to establishment of this Task Force which would comprise of Financial Commissioner, Finance Department as Chairman and Principål Secretary, Information Technology, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs as its members.

The initiatives to be implemented by the Task Force shall include One Nation One Ration Card”, 100% portability to achieve by March 2021 and complete FPS automation by March 2021. Use of technology systems enabling migrants to access public distribution (ration) from any fair price shop by March 2021; Reforms in Urban Local body revenues, Power sector reforms and Ease of Doing Business.

The terms of reference of the above Task Force will be to study each of the schemes, benefits and relaxations announced by the Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme, to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union Territory of J&K for each scheme, benefits and relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020, to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits, to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative, to meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly report in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the Ist and 15th of every month beginning from 15.06.2020. The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.