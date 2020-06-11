Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | Task Force on farmers, fishermen welfare to implement relief measures

Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Task Force on Farmers and Fishermen Welfare to implement the initiatives, schemes & relief measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

An order by the General Administration Department said that sanction is accorded to the constitution of a Task Force on Farmers and Fishermen Welfare for implementation of the initiatives, schemes & relief measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Task Force comprised of Principal Secretary Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Cooperative Department as Chairman while Commissioner Secretaries Forest, Ecology and Environment; Floriculture Department and Chief Executive Officer, State Medicinal Plant Board as its members.

The initiatives to be implemented by the Task Force as under PM Kisan Fund are Front loading payments, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Financing facility for funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points, impetus for development of affordable and financially viable post harvest management infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for fishermen: a. Integrated, sustainable and inclusive development of inland fisheries. Activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture. b) Infrastructure — Fishing Harbours, Cold chain, Marketing, National Animal Disease Control Program for foot and mouth disease and brucellosis with 100% vaccination, Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund to support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure, Promotion of Herbal Cultivation, 10 lakh hectares to be covered under herbal cultivation of medicinal plants, Beekeeping initiatives, increasing yield and quality, infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centers, implementation of standards and capacity building, From ‘TOP’ to ‘TOTAL’, operation green to be extended to all fruits and vegetables with transport and storage subsidy, Agriculture marketing reforms, formulation of central law and implementation.

The terms of reference of the above Task Force shall be as to study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme, to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory of J&K for each scheme, benefits & relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020, to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits, to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative, to meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarized format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and 15th of every month beginning from 15.06.2020.The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.