Auto Wings Ford launches EcoSports SE

Auto wings ford authorized dealer of Ford India Pvt Ltd launched the Ford’s special edition of ECOSPORTS SE at its corporate office Baghi-Hyder Hyderpora bypass Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the launching was done by the chief guest Azhar Rashid, Sub Divisional Police officer, Police station Bhagat along with Station Head Officer Baghat Iftikhar, Ashiq Hussain Wani MD Autowings ford, Azhar Majid Mir Director, Auto wings Ford in presence of top management of Autowings Ford and huge gathering of customer’s and dignitaries.

Speaking on the launch Ashiq Hussain Wani said “we are extremely delighted by the launch of Ford EcoSport SE which is special edition of Ford EcoSport and Ford EcoSport is one of the most popular compact SUVs we have in India.

“As we have always seen the EcoSport with its signature tailgate-mounted spare wheel. However, there is no spare wheel at all in the EcoSport SE. Also, the rear bumper has a dual-tone finish. The customers will get a tyre puncture repair kit with the new variant as well. (the current guidelines allow an automaker to sell an M1 category passenger vehicle without a spare wheel if it is equipped with features like tubeless tyres, tyre puncture repair kit and TPMS, the passenger vehicles weighing 3.5 tons or less, and having a seating capacity of up to nine individuals are included in the M1 category),” he said.

The EcoSport SE has features like the chrome front grille, electric sunroof, satin aluminum roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic AC with heater, rear-view camera, emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control system and hill launch assist. The EcoSport SE also gets additional equipment in the form of HID headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, Ford MyKey, SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrochromic IRVM, 60-40 split rear seat, six airbags, TPMS and cruise control, the statement reads. “Ford EcoSport SE prices (ex-showroom) are EcoSport SE Petrol MT – Rs 10.49 lakh, EcoSport SE Diesel MT – Rs 10.99 lakh.”