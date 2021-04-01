Autowings Ford organises vehicle delivery event

Autowings ford organised mega vehicle delivery event at Hotel Golden Tulip at hyderpora in which a large gathering of ford customers participated.

According to a statement issued here, Managing director Autowings Ford Ashiq Hussain and Director Azhar Majid were present on the occasion. The meet was also addressed online by Navneet Singh, Divisional operational Manager and Vikrant Regional Service Manager Ford India Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion the Younis Bashir general manager said that during the event 30 Eccosports were delivered to customers. A prize distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion. A ppt on vehicle performance and maintenance was presented in an interactive session.