Awareness workshop on Export Registration organised

A two day workshop was organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir on export promotion and related issues began at SKICC today.

Joint Director General Foreign Trade Suvid Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Director Indian Institute of Carpet technology, Joint Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Assistant Director MSME Government of India, Assistant Director Export Promotion Kashmir and representatives from the apex trade bodies including KCCI, FCIK and PHD chamber of Commerce (Kashmir Chapter) participated in the session.

Joint Director General Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce deliberated upon different issues and problems being faced by the exporters of the valley especially in Handicrafts and Horticulture sector.

A wide range of issues related to the export scenario were discussed. It was suggested to prepare a roadmap for supplementing the infrastructural deficiencies for promoting export of Handicrafts, Handloom and Horticulture products from J&K, the organsiers said.

Participants from the various apex trade bodies of the valley projected the problems being faced by them. The visiting dignitary stressed that the procedures for exports have been simplified for the promotion of the exports from the country and can be fine tuned further based upon the inputs received.

It was demanded by the participants that a professional team from the DGFT should be available in the valley to handhold, assist and support exporters in resolving their problems, helping in accessing export markets and meeting regulatory requirements.

“The programme will continue tomorrow at the designated place and exporters and trade bodies are likely to join on tomorrows session. Aspiring exporters and welcome to join the afternoon session tomorrow at SKICC,” the organizers said.