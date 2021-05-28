Ayat Bahra varsity opens various career counselling centres

Rayat Bahra University has opened career counselling centres, admission offices and student help centres in different important towns across the country, to help students seeking admission to different courses.

This has been done in view of the Covid pandemic conditions, the varsity said in a statement.

Disclosing this in an interaction with media persons here, Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of the Rayat Bahra University, said that the career counselling centres had been opened in view of the restrictions imposed in different states in view of prevailing Covid pandemic during which it was not possible for students to undertake travelling.

He said the university had taken this initiative to help the students who want to seek admission to professional courses. These career counselling centres and admission offices would be manned by experienced staff who would guide and provide all help to the admission seekers. These centres have been opened at Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttrakhand, J&K etc

Gurvinder Singh Bahra said the Rayat Bahra students being equipped with industry relevant skills, there has been an upswing in placements and over 1029 recruiters visited the university and students got over 7487 offers. The highest package offered has been Rs 12.5 lakh.