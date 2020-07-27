Bahu-Mahamaya section of Jammu Ropeway inaugurated

In a major boost to tourism sector in Jammu region, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya temples, in the presence of Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP; Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary.

The Lt Governor and the First Lady Dr. SmitaMurmu, took the maiden ride of the cable car after the inaugural function. He hailed the project and hoped that the service would become a major highlight of Jammu city. On spot directions were issued by the Lt Governor to keep the service free for general public for first 15 days of operation. He also called for constructing a gaming zone for kids and keeping special concessional rates for students and senior citizens.

Managing Director, Cable Car Corporation, Majid KA Drabu briefed the Lt Governor about the details about the project. The inaugurated section has been built at the cost of Rs. 33.65cr and hosts facilities such as restaurant, walkways, lawns, gender based public conveniences, park at Mahamaya, ample parking space at Bahu, wooden decks etc. The Lt Governor directed the officers to immediately formulate a SOP for periodic maintenance of the machinery.