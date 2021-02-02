Bakshi assumes charge of MD RSGDMA

Bakshi Javid Hamayun Director SKICC assumed the charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar and Kashmir Golf Course.

Later he discussed the future road map for Golf Dev Authority, RSGC, and KGC by Sarmad Hafeez, Secy Tourism, culture and YSS. He also called upon Baseer Khan Advisor to LG who wished him well for this additional responsibility.

Members and employees of both RSGC and KGC have hailed the appointment of Bakshi and hoped to see JK emerging as one of the best Golfing destination of the country. They and SKICC employees assured all support and cooperation in this endeavour.