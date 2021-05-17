Business, Today's Paper
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 12:46 AM

Bank NEFT transfers will not be operational coming weekend

IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 12:46 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

If you planning an online money transfer using the banking system between Saturday midnight and Sunday, you are well advised to either cancel or postpone such transfers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that due to NEFT system upgrade, this service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hours on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Trending News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

This would mean that during this period any money transfer involving NEFT system would not be available for use by bank customers. But, the RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

It may be mentioned that a similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021.

“A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021,” an RBI communication to banks said.

Latest News

Advisor Baseer Khan reviews functioning of oxygen manufacturing plants

VC SKUAST-K interacts with varsity officers, directorate of agriculture

Airtel Logo: Source/ Twitter

Airtel announces benefits for low income customers

Jio constructs largest international submarine cable system centred on India

The communication advised banks to inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

Related News