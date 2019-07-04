'Banking sector performance improved'

Also Read | RBI's concerns on banking and economic stability

The performance of banking sector has improved as bad loans declined in the last fiscal, but financial flows are constrained due to fall in money raised from capital markets and stress in the non-banking financial sector, the Economic Survey 2018-19 said Thursday.

The monetary policy witnessed a U-turn over the last year. The benchmark policy rate was first hiked by 50 basis points (bps) and later reduced by 75 bps due to weaker than anticipated inflation, growth slowdown and softer international monetary conditions, the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, said. “The performance of the banking system has improved as non-performing asset (NPA) ratios declined and credit growth accelerated.