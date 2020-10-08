Be agents of positivity: J&K Bank CMD to young entrepreneurs

J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber today held an interaction with a Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) delegation.

According to bank statement, the delegation was led by its President Babar Chowdhary and included head women wing Farkhanda, joint secretary Yasir Mufti, members Zubair Zargar, Rehan and Hilal Ahmad Bhat.

Executive President Arun Gandotra and Special Secretary to the CMD Karanjit Singh were also present in the meeting. “Young entrepreneurs are our future. Be messengers of positivity. J&K Bank will always encourage and support aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their ambitions and dreams.”

The CMD said that young entrepreneurs, women in particular, have shown keen interest in recently launched schemes for them.

“We have received as many 3552 applications in the first five days out of

which 529 cases have been disbursed and 1000 have been sanctioned,” the CMD said.

“The committee inter alia recommended that eligibility criteria for 5 % interest subvention should benefit maximum business accounts. The government of UT of J&K was considerate enough to devise the economic package in such a way that majority of business accounts would be eligible for that. The 5 % interest subvention is going to be a game changer and would go in a long way in revival of business in the UT,” he said.