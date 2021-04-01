Best Agro Life holds awareness program for retailers, growers of Kashmir

Best Agro Life Limited, New Delhi on Thursday organized a interactive session with valley based retailers and growers at SKICC Srinagar, in which hundreds of growers, and dealers participated.

In a statement the company said that the program was presided by Principal Secretary Agriculture Naveen Choudhary who was chief guest on the occasion. “Director Agriculture Kashmir and Director Horticulture Kashmir were also present on the occasion. The event was also attended by Managing Director Best Agro Vimal Kumar, ED Best Agro Rajan Kumar, DCM Best Agro Arvind Jain. Owais Janawari and Abdul Majid were also present in the education cum awareness programme,” it said

“The company started its business in 2018 and has been recognized by farmers across India as well in short span of time. Best Agro has an agenda to educate and aware the farmers about quality products and quality apple production,” the company said in the statement.