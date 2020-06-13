BGSBU organizes webinar on tourism

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Saturday organized a national webinar on Covid-19: A Wake-up call for the survival and revival of the tourism industry.

Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice-chancellor said with fear and uncertainty looming on the future of the businesses across various sectors, hospitality and tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors resulting in huge job losses, pay cuts and revenue losses. Steve Borgia, Chairman & Managing director INDeco hotels said while the economy is opening up, the focus should be on domestic tourism.

Mahmood Shah, Director Industries and Commerce said mass tourism will take time to revive and there is an opportunity to look at different segments.

Rakesh Wazir, President, Hotel & Restaurant Association of Katra, Saurabh Ratan, CEO, Aquinas Hospitality, Saleem Beg, Ex DG Tourism, Shamim Ahmed Shah, Secretary General J&K Tourism Alliance, Anil Verma, Director sales, Hilton, Prof Iqbal Parwez, dean Academic Affairs spoke on the occasion.