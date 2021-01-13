Business, Today's Paper
Bhagat reviews rule drafting as per new Four Labour Codes

Commissioner Secretary Labour& Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat today chaired a meeting regarding drafting of Rules on Four Labour Codes notified by Central Government recently.

During the meeting detailed discussions were held on drafting the rules as per the new guidelines as well as the strategy for proper implementation of the rules. A detailed presentation by Labour Department regarding the rules was presented which highlighted different aspects of Labour community like Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH), Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and Code on Wages.

The Commissioner Secretary complimented the officers of Labour Department for taking prompt cognizance of new guidelines and preparing the rules under all new four Labour Codes.

The meeting was attended by Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War; Deputy Labour Commissioners, Assistant Labour Commissioners and other concerned officers of the department.

