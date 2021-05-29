Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:05 AM

Bharti group backed OneWeb successfully launches 36 more satellites

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:05 AM
Greater Kashmir

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Saturday confirmed the next successful launch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This launch brings OneWeb a step closer to completing its ‘Five to 50’ ambition and the start of commercial service by the end of the year.

This latest successful launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 218 satellites.

Trending News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Representational Image

Son of a Govt teacher ends life

Greater Kashmir

ASHA workers in Baramulla shaken after fellow worker's death

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

95% of above 45-years population vaccinated in Gurez: Govt

These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

There is now only one launch to go until the company has the satellites required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.

The latest lift-off occurred on May 28. OneWeb’s satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

Latest News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Greater Kashmir

TAD initiates first survey of nomadic tribal population

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Saksham to provide special assistance to COVID victims' families

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 168.5 million

This launch represents the fourth in a five-launch programme to fulfil the ‘Five to 50’ service, enabling OneWeb to offer connectivity across the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, the Arctic Seas and Canada. This service is expected to be switched on before the end of the year and OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

Related News