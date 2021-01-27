Big manufacturers approach Industries Deptt to setup units in Jammu

Prominent business houses and manufacturers have approached the industries department for the establishment of their manufacturing units especially in Jammu Division following the announcement of new industrial policy for J&K.

“Big business houses mostly manufacturers from across the country have approached the Industries Department to set-up their units in different districts of Jammu Region. However, the notification defining guidelines for the implementation of the new industrial policy is yet to be issued,” said a senior officer from the Department.

The officer claimed “They want to establish their manufacturing unit of raw material, medicines, engineering units, service industry; a known company in hospitality wants to establish their units at Katra, and another has approached to establish their unit in Reasi district.”

The officer said that they have reserved land-banks for the establishment of these industrial estates.

“We are happy with the response. The big houses have also shown their interest in the tourism/service sector. However, the majority wants to establish their manufacturing units,” the officer added.

In Udhampur, over 8500 kanals of land has been transferred to the industries department and the land is in the process of development at Chenani, Ramnagar, Tikkri, Mand, and BattalBallian.

“Only four local as well as outsiders have approached us with investment of not more than Rs 10 crores to establish their units in Samba District. However, we are waiting for the notification. We have appraised them about the formalities which can be provided by the industries department and policies of the Government of India,” an official said. Similarly in Kathua district, a senior official said that they have not received any major response.

Pertinently, the Lt Governor ManojSinha announced a new Industrial Developmental Scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and industrial development even at block level in J&K. This scheme will start from the date of notification upto the year 2037.

Recently, the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor ManojSinha has approved that the land can be leased out to the investors within 30-45 days for a period of 40 years and this period can be extended upto 99 years under J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.