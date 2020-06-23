BOCWWB Financial Assistance Schemes | Advisor Farooq Khan sanctions Rs 3.30 cr

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today sanctioned financial assistance worth Rs. 3.30 crore in favour of construction workers and dependents of such workers under Death -Cum -Funeral Assistance and Chronic/Life Consuming Diseases financial assistance of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the scheme, being run by J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB), an amount of around Rs. 3.30 crore will be released for providing assistance to 199 beneficiaries.

Under Death -Cum -Funeral Assistance Scheme, Advisor Khan approved 158 cases for providing financial assistance to dependents of construction workers to a tune of Rs 3 Crore while as an amount of Rs 30 lakh was sanctioned for 41 cases for financial assistance to construction workers registered with the Board and their dependents under Chronic/ Life consuming disease category for their treatment.

Pertinently, JKBOCWWB provides financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the dependents of construction workers on their death along with Rs 5000 as funeral assistance. Besides, the Board also provides rupees one lakh per year to those construction workers and their dependents registered with the Board who suffer from life consuming chronic disease for their treatment.

The cases which were approved today pertained to districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Pulwama, Kupwara, Rajouri, Jammu, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Kargil, Bandipora, Udhampur and Kathua.

Advisor Khan, while reviewing the process adopted in sanctioning of the cases, observed unnecessary delay and directed Commissioner Secretary, Labour& Employment to conduct an enquiry into the reasons to fix the responsibility so that disciplinary action can be taken against the erring officials.

The Advisor directed the concerned officers to strictly adhere to the timelines fixed under Public Service Guarantee Act while dealing with such sensitive and welfare measures.