BoD meetings of JKHPMC | Advisor Farooq Khan calls for early completion of projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 42nd Annual General Meetings (AGM’s) of Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) at Agriculture Complex, Lalmandi here.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Horticulture Departments, Navin K Choudhary; MD JKHPMC Shafat Sultan, Share Holders of the Corporation, other members of JKHPMC along with senior officers of Horticulture Department and JKHPMC were present in the meeting.

Managing Director JKHPMC gave a detailed presentation about the functioning and achievements of the Corporation.

The meeting adopted the audited accounts of the Corporation for the Financial Years 2005 to 2011.

On the occasion, the Advisor suggested MD JKHPMC to forward the adopted accounts to the Ministry of Agriculture, GoI for their placement before the Parliament.

He also directed the Corporation management to complete the audit of the remaining years of the Corporation within a period of three months.

The meeting was informed that two CA stores with a capacity of 5,000 metric tons each have been approved for execution through JKHPMC, besides three Incubation Centers have been approved by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI) GoI in favour of JKHPMC under the Ministry’s AtmaNirbar scheme.