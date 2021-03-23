Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Bonafide Premium Store inaugurated

UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya renowned businessman of Kashmir today inaugurated Bonafide Premium Store at Sara City Center Jehangir Chowk Srinagar.

According to a statement, the store offers premium variety of kids and ladies wear. The variety of toys and baby accessories are all available under one roof.

Shah Suhaib owner of the store said that he had observed that here we were lacking such type of store where a parent can get variety of clothes, toys and accessories for kids at one place, and I thought of starting such a store in Kashmir. He also stated that the store will offer branded items in unexpected price range.

