Book for self-employed released

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today released a book titled “Self Employability/ Employability Skills: A Special Reference to J and K” written by Ajay Vaid and co-authored by Manjeet Singh at Police Headquarters, Jammu.

On the occasion IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was present.

DGP said the narrative of the book is to create awareness among the unemployed youth of J&K who can be self-employed.

The book provides certain guidelines for readers as to what are basic needs for starting their own business like hospitality, communication, entrepreneurship and job opportunities.