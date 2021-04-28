Boosting Skill Development | Around 419 vacancies of SDD referred to recruitment agencies

Around 419 vacancies of different cadres both gazetted and non-gazetted of Skill Development Department (SDD) have been referred to recruiting agencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for further streamlining the working of the department.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, informed here today while chairing a meeting of senior officers of SDD held to review progress on recruitment process besides taking stock of finalization of draft of Skill Development Service Rules.

The meeting was attended by Director, Skill Development Department, Sajjad Hussain Ganie; Secretary JKSSB, Sachin Jamwal; Additional Secretary SDD; Deputy Secretary ARI; Deputy Secretary GAD; Deputy Secretary, Finance Department; representatives of Law Department and other concerned officers of various department.

Principal Secretary stressed on early finalization of all the rules and regulations concerning the department so that the vacancies are filled up on fast track basis.

Various officers gave feedback and suggestions as well regarding fast tracking of recruitment process being carried out by the recruiting agencies.

Later, a team of ITI Employees United Front Jammu led by its State President, Nazir Ahmed Molavi met the Principal Secretary and submitted their memorandum of demands which inter alia included implementation of recommendation of Director General Trainings and change in nomenclature of posts of vocational instructor, posting of newly promoted officers, enhancement of salary of academic, contractual and consolidated employees besides holding of meetings of DPCs on regular basis.

Dr Samoon gave patient hearing to the union leaders and assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up for redressal on priority basis.