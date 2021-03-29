Bostan Gulistan group of houseboats awarded

World wide Best Hotels.com has awarded Bostan Gulistan group of houseboats in Dal Lake as the “BEST HOUSEBOAT IN SRINAGAR -2021.”

As per the statement, the award was presented in a function here by T.P.S Grover, founder and director worldwidebesthotels.com to Muhammad Ashraf Guru Director Bostan Gulistan Premium Luxury Group of Houseboats.

Deputy Director, Tourism Kashmir, Mir Nighat Aalam, Shabir Ahmad Incharge Registration Section Tourism Kashmir besides Yaqub Guru and Ahmad Guru of Bostan Gulistan Group of Houseboats were present on the occasion.

“We have been awarding one of the best hotels around the world. This is for the first time we awarded a houseboat based on reviews by customers and our research team,” Grover said. As per the statement, Muhammad Ashraf Guru said, “it is for the 1st time in the history of houseboat community to have such precious award been presented. We are honoured to be the first to receive this award.”

“ We believe that this is the new beginning for the houseboat industry as well as the tourism industry as a whole. It will surely give a boost to this sector and will boost up the morale of this industry and more and more houseboats will come up with their best work. Many Bollywood films were shot in Bostan Gulistan houseboats since 1948.”