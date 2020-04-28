BSNL asks subscribers to reactivate Broadband connenctions

BSNL has asked its subscribers who had put their broadband connections in safe custody to reactivate the connections at the earliest.

“In the present crisis wherein the necessity of internet broadband connection has become the need of the hour particularly after the education is being delivered on line by almost all the schools of the valley, the demand for the provisioning of the new broadband connection has increased manifold. The prospective customers are making the beeline and are visiting to the field offices of the company in all the districts demanding the broadband connections,” BSNL PRO Masood Bala said in a statement.

“Though the company is making every effort to provide the internet facility in every nook and corner of the valley but there are certain limitations also. In most of the exchanges there is an acute shortage of the broadband ports which is hindering the expansion of the services. Though the company is expanding the internet web by roping in new internet mediums viz a viz FTTH (Fibre to Home) and Wireless internet broadband which of late has started up taking most of the internet requests” Bala said.

“However, the demand of the broadband on landline is still increasing. It is pertinent to mention that many broadband connections have been put in safe custody by some esteemed customers for one or the other reason. The company is reaching out to all these customers with a request to reactivate these broadband connections immediately or the company will be at liberty to cancel their request and issue these ports to the new customer as per the demand,” he said.

“Accordingly, the esteemed customers are requested to visit their nearest telephone exchange for activation of broadband lest this office will precede for the cancellation of their demand unilaterally, as such the release,” Bala added.