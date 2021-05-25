Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 25, 2021, 11:39 PM

BSNL terms unsolicited KYC renewal calls fake

Representational Photo
BSNL today termed the calls asking customers to renew sim card KYC as fake and not from the company.

Masood Bala PRO BSNL said “Off late this office is getting a number of queries regarding authentication of the SMS being received wherein the subscribers are being directed to call on mobile no 9832102899 to renew  their  sim card KYC  failing which  their BSNL services  shall  being suspended within 24 hours.”

In this context, he said “it is to intimate that neither  such message is being broadcasted from BSNL end nor any KYC is required. The message is fake and is being circulated by some fraudulent, unreliable and deceptive persons for their vested interests and the subscribers are required to be vigilant and not to share any details like banking details / OTPs, etc.”

