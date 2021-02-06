Budget 2021-22 benefits all sections of society: Dr Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in PMO DrJitendra Singh today said that Budget 2021-22 has been made in such a way that it benefits all the sections of the society.

While addressing a presser in Jammu on Budget 2021-22, the MoS also highlighted developmental plans of the Government of India in J&K. “Today North-East is being cited as development model and it is the direction from the Prime Minister NarendraModi to give similar focus under which Katra-Delhi Express Way Corridor worth Rs 3500 crores, improve connectivity, railways connectivity for Katra to Kashmir railway establish in next 2 years, whereas both capital cities Jammu as well as Srinagar will have metros in two-three years,” he said.

Hailing the budget, he said “there is no section in the society who has not been benefited from the budget like new education policy, Start-Up India; elder pensioners age relaxation etc.

As far as J&K is concerned, he said, the Govt also started industrial policy of over Rs 28000 crores.

“We should avoid that a region has got something or this was not given anything,” he said while asking people that Government of India does not discriminate between the two regions.

Terming the budget as being in tune with post-COVID19 India vision he said “this budget is a vision document of the role we have to prepare for. That is why normally a budget is a document of economics. But this budget 2021-22 goes beyond the realm of economics and emerges as a vision document of post-COVID19 in India.”