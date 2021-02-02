Budget disappoints industrial sector: FCIK

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today said that the Industrial Sector is anguish and unsatisfactory towards the Budget.

In a statement, FCIK Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie said that the Budget presented by the Finance Minister for UT J&K for year 2021-22 has no roadmap for the J&K Industrial sector. “The government on papers is keen to develop the Industrial sector and inviting the Investors from various states to set up the units in J&K. But the existing Industrial Sector is on the verge of closure due the turbulent conditions from last few years particularly after August 2019. The existing Industry is turning towards sickness and the prospective entrepreneur’s is keeping distance from setting up new unis. The government is ignoring the existing Industry and their investments, rather they are inviting the Investors from other part of country to invest in J&K,” he said.

He said that in the Budget there seems to be no financial allocation towards the Uplifting of the existing Industrial Sector, which the Industry were expecting and the stimulus was much needed. “The recent Rehabilitation Scheme of the RBI has not served the purpose as the paid up Interest and Installment has not been Capitalized & rescheduled and the Industry was expecting financial support for the closure for the businesses by the Lockdown imposed by the government from August 2019,” the statement reads.