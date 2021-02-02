Budget indifferent towards woes of local businesses, hoteliers, farmers, horticulturalists: NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday described the Budget 2021-22 as vision less and bereft of any stimulus package for the country’s poor to overcome the COVID-19 induced economic distress.

In a statement the party’s Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said “The MSME sector provides jobs to more people in one way or other than the public and other private sector enterprises. It also absorbs millions of skilled and unskilled laborers. The sector has taken a major hit since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in the country. It was expected that the government would provide stimulus to the ailing sector. Unfortunately it has chosen to ignore it. It was expected that the government would embark on a mission of a speedy and effective post Covid-19 recovery plan.”

He said the yearly financial statement wasn’t supposed to be an ordinary one, rather it was meant to be special to help the country’s poor tide over the difficulties induced by the COVID-19 lockdown. “The major theme of this budget has been the “sellout” of major PSUs and nothing else. The yearly deficit is at an all time low. The budget does not offer anything substantial for creating more jobs in the private sector as well. Farming and allied sectors have been relegated to triviality,” he added.