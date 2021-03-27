CAG censures FCS&CA department for non-distribution of 1.3 lakh ration cards

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has censured Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department for its failure to distribute over 1.3 lakh ration cards among consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its report on the social, general, economic (non-public sector undertakings) sectors for the year ending March 31, 2019, the CAG has pointed out that “non-distribution of 1,30,121 ration cards printed during the period from 2015 to 2018 to the consumers in 11 test-checked units of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department led to non collection of Rs 1.07 crore as well as short remittance of Rs 1.69 crore into government account.”

“Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Jammu in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (JKBL) ordered (2015-16 onwards) for printing of 15.35 lakh ration cards to be distributed among the beneficiaries on the basis of Census 2011. The cost of printed ration cards was to be borne by the FCS&CA Department and JKBL in the ratio of 60:40. These printed ration cards were to be distributed to consumers at the prescribed rates. The Department released Rs 1.82 crore as printing costs to the JKBL.”

“Scrutiny of records of 11 test-checked field units (Assistant Directors of FCS&CA Department) during the period from November 2017 to February 2020 revealed that total of 9,94,204 ration cards were received by the units from the Directorate of FCS&CA for distribution to the consumers. However, only 8, 64,083 ration cards were issued and the balance 1, 30,121 cards were lying with the respective Assistant Directors.”

“Non-distribution of ration cards resulted in non-collection Rs 1.07 crore. Audit also noticed that for the 8, 64,083 ration cards distributed to consumers of different categories, sale proceeds of Rs 7.02 crore were to be recovered, as per prescribed rates. However, only Rs 5.33 crore had been remitted into the Government account, thereby resulting in short collection/ short remittance of Rs 1.69 crore,” the report reads.

“However, the fact remains that the ration cards printed and not distributed are still lying with the Assistant Directors. The validity of ration cards was up to June 2018 with the exception of 7,348 ration cards where the validity is from 2015 to 2025. In view of digitisation of targeted public distribution systems the possibility of usage of these ration cards in future is remote and they have become redundant now,” it adds.

While advising the department to ensure in future that printed ration cards are issued expeditiously so that the cost can be recovered as per norms.