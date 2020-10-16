CAI holds meet on service matters

To discuss and formulate the future course of action, a virtual meeting of Confederation of Agricultural Intelligentsia representing Agriculture Extension Assistants was held on Thursday.

According to CAI statement, the Confederation deliberated on various issues pertaining to their community. The spokesperson said that the core issues which came up for discussion included, merger of AEA cadre to JAEO cadre, inclusion of stipendiary services into their regular services, application of old pension scheme, release of technical grade and promotion of all eligible AEA’s to the vacant JAEO posts.

The Confederation has appealed Government to address the issues so as to build confidence and upgrade the skill of officers by virtue of varied assignments which will spur renewed enthusiasm among the official cadres which will result in higher output and efficacy in public delivery system.