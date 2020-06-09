CAMPA panel meeting held

The Jammu and Kashmir Forest department has covered 6637 ha area and laid 20.89 lakh Rft fencing and planted around 37 lakh saplings under CAMPA programmed during financial year 2019-20.

The information was given at 25th meeting of Executive Committee of CAMPA held today under the Chairmanship of Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, (HoFF) J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera.

The meeting was informed that against the target of 6046 ha, around 6637 ha area was covered during the year (2019-20), which is 10% more than the target. The additional area has been covered by closing the vulnerable areas in the year to secure them from encroachment by utilizing funds available under exigency. The progress under fencing was also 10% more than the targets of 20.89 lakhs Rft. The planting target of 40.11 lakh saplings, however could be achieved to the extent of 92.5 % as the winter planting, which is carried out in March could not be completed in full due to COVID-19 pand, the meeting was told.