Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 2:27 AM

CAMPA panel meeting held

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 2:27 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

The Jammu and Kashmir Forest department has covered 6637 ha area and laid 20.89 lakh Rft fencing and planted around 37 lakh saplings under CAMPA programmed during financial year 2019-20.

The information was given at 25th meeting of Executive Committee of CAMPA held today under the Chairmanship of Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, (HoFF) J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera.

Trending News
GK Pic

Fresh exchange of fire at Shopian gunfight site

GK Pic

Shopian gunfight over, three militants killed; Internet snapped

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on: Police

Killing inhuman, unfortunate: Tarigami

The meeting was informed that against the target of   6046 ha,  around 6637 ha area was covered during the year (2019-20), which is 10% more than the target. The additional area has been covered by closing the vulnerable areas in the year to secure them from encroachment by utilizing funds available under exigency. The progress under fencing was also 10% more than the targets of 20.89 lakhs Rft. The planting target of 40.11 lakh saplings, however could be achieved to the extent of 92.5 % as the winter planting, which is carried out in March could not be completed in full due to  COVID-19 pand, the meeting was told.

Related News