Case Construction holds dealer meet

Case Construction, a company known for construction machinery, held a mega customer meet on Saturday evening in which several of its valley-based dealers participated.

The event was held in the presence of J&K Bank senior officials. A statement issued said the company officials during the event handed over keys of 11 machines on spot to its customers. “This is a great achievement and we are thankful to our customers” the statement said. It said the company officials were thankful to Jhelum Engineers and construction MD Proprietor Abdul Qayoom Khan and CEO Showkat Qayoom Khan.

The event also saw participation of institutional sales head and North Regional Manager Vikas Kikaan who assured full after sales support for the machines sold in the Valley. Karamjeet Singh Sandhu, Zonal Head for North India was also present. In the presentation, Sandhu shared about Case Construction company and shared benefits of its product range over its competitors. “Case construction is the only construction equipment company in India to provide one step solution for all the construction equipment needs. We have best in class backhoe loaders and vibratory compactors and have been serving Indian market since more than 30 years. Our 86hp 770ex magnum backhoe loader is the best in class most fuel efficient backhoe loaders with least maintenance cost. Tandem compactor 752ex is the market leader and most reliable and durable compactor” the statement said. It said the dealer Jhelum Engineers and Construction Equipments have their service outlets at Sopore, Anantnag and Awantipora for supporting after sales requirements.