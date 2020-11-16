CCIK asks private employers to take benefit from ABVKY scheme

The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has asked the private employers to take benefit from Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) scheme wherein they can claim relief for its unemployed workers easily.

In a statement the CCIK said that it has been striving for the welfare of the business community and its employees besides other issues faced by the community. “We have been conveyed by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) regional board, Jammu and Kashmir region that an unemployed worker can claim for a relief under the ABVKY Scheme wherein 50% of wages as a relief payment up-to 90 days provided the insured person should have been in insurable employment for a minimum period of two years immediately before her/his unemployment and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to unemployment,” it said. “Claims can be submitted directly to the designated ESIC branch office by the worker.”

The CCIK said that the claims of relief can be made online at website www.esic.in along with the submission of the physical claim with an affidavit/photocopy of the aadhar card and bank account details to the designated ESIC branch office by post or in person. It requested the employers to guide and help their ex-employees to avail this scheme.