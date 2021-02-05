CCIK delegation meets Director Handicrafts

Business, Today's Paper
A delegation of Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK), led by its president Latif A Bhat held an interactive meeting with Director of Handicrafts, Mehmood Shah.

In a statement CCIK said, “the members held a thorough discussion on handicraft sector with him, in which stress was laid on differentiating between the hand made products and machine made products by organising awareness programmes throughout India. Also, the department should make Geographical Identification (G.I) tagging for all handicraft items necessary so that it could benefit the artisans.”

The members said that Handicraft Department should hold exhibitions all over India and make CCIK as the sponsor of such exhibitions. The members also requested for representation of CCIK in Handicraft Board, which, according to the statement they were told was in the process of formation.

