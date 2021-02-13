CCIK delegation meets Director Tourism Kashmir

An eight-member delegation of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) led by its President, Latif A Bhat, called on the Director of Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo to discusses various issues related to the tourism industry.

In a statement the CCIK said that the members congratulated Itoo for assuming the charge of the Kashmir Tourism. “Thoughts and notes were exchanged with the Director of Tourism on the issues like allowing repairs and renovation works at Srinagar (Boulevard), Pahalgam and Gulmarg , reduction in sanitation fee in view of nearly no footfall of tourists, renovation of registrations with Tourism Department to be kindly made hassle-free and quick, to think of taking care of infrastructure deficiency at newly developed tourist destinations, representation of the CCIK on the Tourism Advisory Board, whenever it is formed, providing public conveniences at various tourist – interest areas and to kindly do away with the delay in grant of building permissions to youth who are interested to grow themselves in the tourism sector especially that in the earmarked hutment area at Sonamarg-Kashmir,” the statement reads.