CCIK demands cancelation of exhibition on Boulevard

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has demanded conciliation of a proposed exhibition on an evacuee property on Boulevard.

“A piece of land at tourist hub Boulevard is a nuisance for one and all. Being a no construction zone, the Evacuee Property Department has found a novel way to generate revenue by renting it out periodically for exhibitions. This not only creates noise pollution but hinders smooth traffic flow which leads to jams, besides all the filth and polythene ultimately reach to Dal Lake,” a statement issued by CCIK reads.

The CCIK has appealed the LAWDA and District Magistrate Srinagar to get the proposed exhibition cancelled forthwith.

All the laws for the protection and preservation of famous water body Dal Lake is defeated by none other than Evacuee Property Department by organising the exhibitions on the property, it said.

“CCIK has time and again requested the concerned to convert this patch of land into a sitting place for walking tourists with all season ornamental flowers. This will not only be environment friendly but an attraction and a facility to the tourists,” it said.