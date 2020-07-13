CCIK demands cash assistance

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir has demanded cash assistance to Kashmir businessmen.

In a statement, CCIK Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani said the businessmen in Kashmir have been bearing the brunt of losses since August 2019.

“If government thinks lockdown is the solution and no business activity should operate, it should also provide some assistance plans for them.”

CCIK has demanded cash assistance to businessmen of every strata from street vendors to big business houses so that they provide for the family and also give basic salaries to their staff.