CCIK for proactive work to realize dream of Smart City Srinagar

A meeting of Public Issues and Social Welfare Committee of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) was held under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Shafi Khan in which they called on the government to clear all the bottle necks of the Srinagar city especially in the interiors of Srinagar, “which is in bad shape and left as deadwood for last forty years.”

In a statement the Chamber said that the idea of Smart Cities for Jammu and for Srinagar was a good one. “The widening for circular road from Zaldagar-Nawabazar to Zaina-Kadal, which was initiated by the then Chief Minister thirty five years ago was not completed and now the condition of the houses on the road-sides is in a very bad shape and the houses could collapse anytime. The then Govt. did not even compensate such house owners, which needs to be done,” it said. Furthermore, “the construction of Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge, which was started in the year 2011 is facing inordinate delays and is still pending for unknown reasons. The road widening in the Qamarwari Chowk, near petrol station, must be done immediately as continuous traffic jams on this road for whole day is cause of great inconvenience to the commuters. Incidentally, it connects four districts of Kashmir with SKIMS and SMHS Hospital.”

The CCIK appealed the administration to clear all the bottle necks on the roads and undertake necessary road widening in Srinagar for allowing the Smart City Project to be successful and worthwhile.