Central Govt staff in Kashmir to get concessions

The Ministry of personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training today extended the package of concessions to the Central Government employees working in all districts of Kashmir. According to official statement, the incentives have been extended for a period of January 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. “The concerned Ministry/Department may ensure implementation and monitoring of the package in conformity with the approved package and therefore, all court cases in which verdicts are given contrary to the package would have to be contested by the Ministries/Departments concerned,” reads the office memorandum issued by the Under Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Rajendra Prashad Tewari.

“The employees shall have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at Government expenses and the transport allowance for the families are proposed to be allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the Composite Transfer Grant at the rate of 80 per cent of the last month’s basic pay.

The departmental arrangements for stay, security and transportation to the place of work for employees and additional house rent allowance at the rate of Class ‘Y’ city (16 percent of basic pay) for employees who leave their family at their last place of posting, except officials who have retained Government accommodation to accommodate their families. These employees shall be eligible for drawing the normal house rent allowance as well as at their place of posting if the Departmental arrangement is not made for his stay.” “The package of concessions shall also be admissible to Temporary Status Casual Laborers working in Valley. The benefit of additional house rent allowance admissible under the Kashmir package shall be admissible to all Central Government employees posted in Kashmir irrespective of whether they are natives (of Kashmir), if they choose to move their families anywhere in India subject to the conditions governing the grant of these allowances.”