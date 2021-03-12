Central Perk restaurant opens at Munawarabad

Central Perk restaurant, a multi cuisine fast food eatery at Munawarabad Chowk was thrown open today.

The restaurant according to the owner specializes in pizzas, burgers and Chinese cuisine delicacies. “I started the restaurant to offer quality food at economical rates to people especially families,” said Manzoor Azad owner of the restaurant. He said the restaurant offers various varieties of veg pizzas like Chilly Paneer, Tandoori Paneer, Eltimo, Mix veg, Margherita, Plain Cheese. In non-veg variety Chicken Blast, Chicken Roast, Fiery Chicken, Chilly Chicken, Schezwan Chicken, Tuna Fish are available.

“Our Malai mommo, Tandoori mommo besides spicy veg burger and chicken spring roll are our other specialties. We also specialise is wazwaan items,” he said. He said the order can be home delivered for free upto 5 kilometres on 8899949968, 7006981038.