CEO ERA/JTFRP reviews progress of JTFRP works by Ind & Com Deptt, J&K PCC

Chief Executive Officer JKERA Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today reviewed the progress of works on the component of strengthening and restoration of livelihood and the component of the strengthening of the critical infrastructure of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project being executed by the Department of Industries and Commerce Department as the project implementation unit and J&K Projects Construction Corporation under force account mechanism.

According to a statement, the CEO ERA/JTFRP was informed that under the component of strengthening and restoration of the livelihood component of JTFRP the major works taken up for execution include the construction of Rs 12.5 crore composite market centre building for whole chain activity of Silk at Govt Silk Factory Rajbagh Srinagar which is being constructed using the traditional architectural design and with the use of traditional materials like Devri stone.

The building will also be equipped with the latest equipments like Twister and other preparatory equipments for silk yarn processing. The construction of Rs 2 crore building for whole chain activity of wool processing along with the restoration and repair works for Govt. Wollen Mill at Bemina with the cost of Rs 2.4 crore is also under execution and a progress of 76% and 96% has been achieved on the construction of buildings at Rajbagh and Bemina respectively.

Under the component various latest equipments are also being procured for strengthening of the infrastructure at Govt. Woolen Mills Bemina, these include procurement of Rapier looms, boilers, dyeing and related equipments etc for which contract has been awarded. Further as part of upgradation of the skill level of the artisans associated with the traditional handicrafts of Embroidery and Papier machie JTFRP has taken up the development of the two handicrafts clusters at Noorbagh (embrodery ) and Zadibal (Papier machie) which involves the skill enhancement of more than 1250 artisans in the areas of product development, design innovations,colour schemes, managerial training and artisan owned associations and development of market linkages for marketing of finished products. Business worth 100 lacs has been generated in both the clusters till date. Two more artisan clusters for revival of wool cottage industry in Bandipora District and Willow Wicker Cluster in Ganderbal District are also being taken up. Comprehensive artisan survey for creation of the artisan database is also underway and services of a reputed consultancy are being utilised for adaptive re-use and conservation of the Solina Silk Factory .The consultancy will provide design services for development of solina as arts craft and culture centre.

CEO ERA/ JTFRP directed the officers of the I&C Dept to submit the report on the tangible achievement of the project and directed them to explore the possibility for connecting the stakeholder artisans with the marketing agencies like Fabindia.

Later CEO reviewed the progress of works being executed by JKPCC under the force account mechanism of World Bank funded JTFRP.

Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Kashmir Showkat Ahmed Dar, giving details of the work on the construction of Rs 132.5 crore state of art additional hospital block at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital said that at present pilling work for the main building and sump house is underway.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed called upon the officers of JKPCC to speed up progress of work on the project and ensure completion of work within stipulated timelines to prevent cost overruns.

CEO, JKERA-JTFRP directed the officers of the JKPCC which is executing work on the construction of 08 bridges, Trenz bridge , Trikolbal bridge, Wagela bridge, Shrakwara bridge, Gogjidaji bridge, Waza mohalla bridge, Rohmoo bridge and Wahdina bridge and 03 road upgradation sub-projects Litter – Pulwama road, Amberpora- Haritar – Akhoonpora road and Halmullah- Panchpora-kralkut road and the construction of the building of Govt Higher secondary school at Jawahar Nagar,Srinagar with a cumulative cost of Rs 118 crores approximately to ensure the completion of all these projects by November 2020 in all respects and also ensure the compliance of all the quality control parameters of works. Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa, Director Technical, PMU JTFRP was directed to closely monitor the progress of works being executed by JKPCC.

The meeting was also attended by Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim, Director P&C JTFRP, Tasawuf Amin, Chief Accounts officer JTFRP and other officers of ERA and JKPCC.