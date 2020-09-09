CEPC webinar on new tax remission scheme

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, has urged the exporters of handicrafts and handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a webinar organized by Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) on the benefits of the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) Scheme, which shall replace the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from 01.01.2021.

The webinar is scheduled to be held on September 11 at 1430 hrs and the craft exporters can access through web link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscO6upjksG9MSGUG745OB1Pu5xVBxgaxO. Additional information can be sought from the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir.

During the webinar, experts on RoDTEP scheme will give presentations and explain its benefits to the members of CEPC and other stakeholders.

The Department has also requested the craft exporters to submit the required information/ data, along with their recommendations, so that the same can be placed before the Committee formed by the Central Government to finalize the rates/ benefits under the RoDTEP Scheme.