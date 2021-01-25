Business, Today's Paper
Certain categories of vehicles exempted from road, token tax

Representational Pic
Transport Department today notified a category of vehicles exempted fully from the road or token tax.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 9 of the J&K Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in partial modification of notification SRO-492 of 2019 dated 01-08-2019, and clarification/amendments issued on the subjects from time to time, the Government hereby direct agriculture tractors, and power tillers with an engine emission upto 3000cc capacity, all electric vehicles, and motorized tricycles for specially-abled persons category of vehicles using any public road in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be exempted fully from road/token tax,” reads a notification issued by the Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, J&K Government,  Hirdesh Kumar.

